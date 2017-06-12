Police ramp up search for young Newfo...

Police ramp up search for young Newfoundland mother last seen a week ago

Read more: SooToday

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police and relatives of a missing Newfoundland woman have taken to social media in a desperate bid to find the young mother last seen last Wednesday. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary reached out on Twitter seeking information about Cortney Lake, a 24-year-old woman from the St. John's suburb of Mount Pearl, and say her week-old disappearance is suspicious.

Newfoundland

