Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Conception Bay South pharmacy

There has been no arrest yet in an afternoon armed robbery at a pharmacy in Conception Bay South Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., RNC officers were called to the scene where a male had used a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of money and narcotics.

