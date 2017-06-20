Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Conception Bay South pharmacy
There has been no arrest yet in an afternoon armed robbery at a pharmacy in Conception Bay South Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., RNC officers were called to the scene where a male had used a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of money and narcotics.
