Plans progressing in Grand Falls-Wind...

Plans progressing in Grand Falls-Windsor for province's first end-of-life hospice

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

This afternoon was an emotional one for members of the late Dr. Lionel Kelland's family, but a proud one as well. "Lionel believed that patients weren't treated from a book or from all the medical influences any more than they were from the heart," said Kelland's widow, Linda, as she viewed the demonstration suite at the hospice named in honour of her late husband's contribution to health care in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 hr Zed 62,385
News Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate... Jun 23 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC