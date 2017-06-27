Plans progressing in Grand Falls-Windsor for province's first end-of-life hospice
This afternoon was an emotional one for members of the late Dr. Lionel Kelland's family, but a proud one as well. "Lionel believed that patients weren't treated from a book or from all the medical influences any more than they were from the heart," said Kelland's widow, Linda, as she viewed the demonstration suite at the hospice named in honour of her late husband's contribution to health care in the region.
