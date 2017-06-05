Paradise homeowner spends month picki...

Paradise homeowner spends month picking up needles, renovating after nightmare tenants

Needles, many of them uncapped, were found strewn throughout Matt Doyle's basement apartment after a problem tenant was evicted in April. If Matt Doyle encounters another problem tenant like the one he evicted in April, he might just drag them out kicking and screaming.

Newfoundland

