'Oh me nerves!': Newfoundlander teaches 'Newfinese' on visit home to Philippines

These young residents of the Philippines tried their best to master Newfoundland slang in a video filmed by Ritche Perez. Ritche Perez, who has lived in St. John's for over three decades, said Monday that a visit to his mother's hometown of Dumalag inspired him to break out his camera and test residents on how well they could pronounce popular Newfoundland slang words.

Newfoundland

