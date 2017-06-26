Northern Peninsula man's lawyer suggests girl made up story of incest to continue a lie
Did a Northern Peninsula man sexually assault his daughter or was it a story she made up to continue a lie that she was pregnant by him? In summations during the his trial in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in Corner Brook on Friday, Crown attorney Brenda Duffy said the girl's evidence before the court is very clear and credible. The girl, who is now 15, testified her father had sex with her numerous times at their home and at a trailer where the family would go camping over a period of four to five years.
