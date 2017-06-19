No injuries after morning fire at dup...

No injuries after morning fire at duplex in Clarenville

An early morning fire in a residential neighbourhood in Clarenville is under control, despite reports of thick smoke rising from the area. A Clarenville resident told CBC that sections of Swan Avenue, Hibernia Drive and Gladney Street were closed to traffic as crews responded to the fire.

Newfoundland

