No injuries after morning fire at duplex in Clarenville
An early morning fire in a residential neighbourhood in Clarenville is under control, despite reports of thick smoke rising from the area. A Clarenville resident told CBC that sections of Swan Avenue, Hibernia Drive and Gladney Street were closed to traffic as crews responded to the fire.
