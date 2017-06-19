Newfoundland has large influence on Philipines school
There is a small piece of Newfoundland in the business centre of Tagum City, Philippines. The island is represented by the Newfoundland Arts and Science Academy of Tagum founded by Dr. Narciso U. Pereyras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Truth
|62,375
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May '17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC