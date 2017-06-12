Newfoundland Circumnavigation cruise ...

Newfoundland Circumnavigation cruise a 'beautiful thing to watch' despite ice setbacks

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: CBC News

The Ocean Endeavour has been transporting passengers for Adventure Canada's Newfoundland Circumnavigation tour over the last two weeks. A special boat cruise has been working its way around the coast of Newfoundland over the last few weeks, featuring local musicians and storytellers who are getting just as much from the tour as the guests on board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr amen I say to you 62,370
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC