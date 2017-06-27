Newfoundland and Labrador's first rapid access opioid treatment program to launch in Springdale
Opioid addiction sufferers in remote, rural and indigenous communities in Newfoundland and Labrador will soon be able to secure support within 24 hours of calling for help, and find themselves on a treatment plan in just five days. That is the result of a new initiative from the Main Street Medical Clinic in Springdale and its owner Dr. Todd Young.
