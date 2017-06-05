Newfoundland and Labrador nurses hono...

Newfoundland and Labrador nurses honoured for excellence

The Association of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador recognized registered nurses and nurse practitioners for excellence this afternoon in St. John's. Awards for Excellence in Nursing were presented to four individuals.

