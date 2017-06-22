Newfoundland and Labrador engineers and geoscientists focus on future

While many people in the province may see the glass as half empty in terms of the economic outlook, it seems the province's engineers and geoscientists are taking a half-full approach. "It's a difficult time for some people in various industries and we're looking to the future and we want to focus on what we have to do to change, to be better," says Geoff Emberley, CEO of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador which held its 65th conference and annual general meeting at the Delta Hotel in St. John's on Friday.

