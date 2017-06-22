Newfoundland and Labrador engineers a...

Newfoundland and Labrador engineers and geoscientists focus on future

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

While many people in the province may see the glass as half empty in terms of the economic outlook, it seems the province's engineers and geoscientists are taking a half-full approach. "It's a difficult time for some people in various industries and we're looking to the future and we want to focus on what we have to do to change, to be better," says Geoff Emberley, CEO of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador which held its 65th conference and annual general meeting at the Delta Hotel in St. John's on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 20 hr Roxy 62,371
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Fri pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May '17 LMLS 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,840,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC