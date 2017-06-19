N.L. premier who battled Ottawa for offshore benefits warns complacency threatens future projects
Former N.L. premier Brian Peckford warns of the erosion of certain provisions designed to ensure the province gets its rightful share of offshore oil and gas benefits. The Atlantic Accord has helped Newfoundland and Labrador reap the rewards of offshore oil and gas projects, but the former premier who fought the federal government to get the agreement warns vigilance is crucial.
