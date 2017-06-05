N.L. man who drank 12 beer, rum before fatal accident gets seven-year sentence
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A Newfoundland man who drank a dozen beer and started in on a flask of rum the day his van struck an 83-year-old woman's car in a fatal collision has been sentenced to seven years in prison. George Whalen was charged with impaired driving causing death after his van collided with Jane Newhook's car last July in Thornlea.
