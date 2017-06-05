N.L. grocery chain giving customers f...

N.L. grocery chain giving customers five cents for using re-usable bags

8 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

While some retailers are starting to charge shoppers who use plastic bags, Coleman's is going the other direction in an effort to reduce consumption by 20 per cent in this province. Starting today, World Environment Day, the family-owned chain is launching its "Rewarding customers for using Cloth" initiative that will see five cents back on their total for each reusable bag they fill when.

Newfoundland

