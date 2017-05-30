My cousin's a Tony nominee
The live CBS Tony Awards broadcast June 11th from Radio City Music Hall has an extra special resonance for me now that I've discovered Kelly Devine, nominated for her choreography for the hit 9/11 musical COME FROM AWAY , is my cousin! Kelly, it turns out, has been having the best career ever, beginning at five as a dancing tot and segueing from dancing to choreography on commercials, videos and the stage. COME FROM AWAY has seven Tony Award nominations: Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Direction, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical and Best Choreography for Kelly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|MMC716
|62,360
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC