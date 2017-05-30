My cousin's a Tony nominee

The live CBS Tony Awards broadcast June 11th from Radio City Music Hall has an extra special resonance for me now that I've discovered Kelly Devine, nominated for her choreography for the hit 9/11 musical COME FROM AWAY , is my cousin! Kelly, it turns out, has been having the best career ever, beginning at five as a dancing tot and segueing from dancing to choreography on commercials, videos and the stage. COME FROM AWAY has seven Tony Award nominations: Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Direction, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical and Best Choreography for Kelly.

