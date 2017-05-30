Music to my ears: MUN researcher expl...

Music to my ears: MUN researcher explores link between music and hearing

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: CBC News

Dr. Ben Zendel, along with students and other researchers, is examining the link between knowing how to play a musical instrument, aging and keeping your hearing abilities. Researchers with a new program at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook are working on an approach that may literally be music to your ears - they'll soon be testing seniors to examine whether music training may be the key to better hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr sangwich 62,361
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,306 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC