Music to my ears: MUN researcher explores link between music and hearing
Dr. Ben Zendel, along with students and other researchers, is examining the link between knowing how to play a musical instrument, aging and keeping your hearing abilities. Researchers with a new program at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook are working on an approach that may literally be music to your ears - they'll soon be testing seniors to examine whether music training may be the key to better hearing.
