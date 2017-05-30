Mud lake flooding victims prepare to launch class action suit
John Chaisson may be smiling, but he's not happy about how the overflowing Churchill River damaged homes in Mud Lake and Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Residents affected by flooding on the Churchill River in May say they've hired a lawyer and intend to file a class action lawsuit against Nalcor, the Crown corporation behind Muskrat Falls.
