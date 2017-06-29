Member of family who owned Waterford Manor charged with arson to own property
The man suspected of setting fire to the historic Waterford Manor building in St. John's last year is part of the family that owns it and ran the business. David Badrudin, 20, faces one count of arson to one's own property.
