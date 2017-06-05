Meet Karyn Inder, the Newfoundland pl...

Meet Karyn Inder, the Newfoundland plus-size model featured in Vogue magazine

Karyn Inder is a model originally from St. John's, Newfoundland who has been featured in Vogue Italia's Be Body Aware feature. A Newfoundland woman who moved to Toronto to pursue a career in modeling has landed a photo in Vogue magazine.

