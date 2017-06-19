Many unanswered questions on Carbonear hotel proposal
Judging from the feedback received in response to proposed amendments that could pave the way for a hotel in Crocker's Cove, there are plenty of questions and concerns on the minds of residents. Out of 15 letters received by the May 31st deadline for submissions, 10 either raised questions or brought forward concerns about the project.
