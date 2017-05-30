Man pulled over in C.B.S. has vehicle impounded
RNC Patrol Officers conducted a traffic safety stop Saturday just before 5 p.m. in the area of Long Pond in C.B.S. A man, 46, has been charged with driving while suspended, and failing to transfer ownership of the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded.
