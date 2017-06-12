Man charged in brazen afternoon break-in

Man charged in brazen afternoon break-in

A St. John's man who caused quite a commotion after he reportedly broke into a capital city home Wednesday afternoon couldn't understand all the media commotion about him Thursday. "What's so important about me?" Ross Murphy said to reporters on the way back to the holding cells after appearing in provincial court.

