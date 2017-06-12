Man charged in brazen afternoon break-in
A St. John's man who caused quite a commotion after he reportedly broke into a capital city home Wednesday afternoon couldn't understand all the media commotion about him Thursday. "What's so important about me?" Ross Murphy said to reporters on the way back to the holding cells after appearing in provincial court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|5 hr
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|6 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|6 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|amen I say to you
|62,370
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC