Man arrested for assault in Mount Pearl

11 hrs ago

A 35-year-old man was arrested for assault and uttering threats Monday morning after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a Mount Pearl home. Police say the victim of the assault received minor injuries that did not require medical attention and the accused made a court appearance later in the afternoon.

