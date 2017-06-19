Man accused of stabbing another inmate at HMP found mentally fit
The man charged with trying to kill accused murderer Trent Butt while in prison has been found mentally fit to stand trial. Justin Michael Jordan was back in provincial court in St. John's Thursday following a weeklong psychiatric assessment.
