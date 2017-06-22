Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to kee...

Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to keep used subs sailing past 2030

There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from 14 hrs ago, titled Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to keep used subs sailing past 2030. In it, SooToday reports that:

The Trudeau government is planning to spend billions more on the navy's four wayward submarines to keep them operating into the 2030s. The plan to extend the lives of the troubled vessels is included in the Liberals' new defence policy and comes following calls from senior naval officers to save the controversial ships from the scrap heap.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sub hit by while docked

Toronto, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
... have questioned the wisdom of spending more money on the four vessels, which have been plagued with problems since Canada bought them used from Britain in 1998.

While the Chretien government said at the time that it was getting a bargain by paying ... Comment?

http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/06/sub...

Related Topix: North America, World News, Quebec, Canada, Chicoutimi, QC, Canada, Newfoundland, Corner Brook, NL
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... 15 hr pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... 15 hr Sub hit by while ... 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Wed amen I say to you 62,370
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC