Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to keep used subs sailing past 2030
There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from 14 hrs ago, titled Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to keep used subs sailing past 2030. In it, SooToday reports that:
The Trudeau government is planning to spend billions more on the navy's four wayward submarines to keep them operating into the 2030s. The plan to extend the lives of the troubled vessels is included in the Liberals' new defence policy and comes following calls from senior naval officers to save the controversial ships from the scrap heap.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SooToday.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 15 hrs ago
... have questioned the wisdom of spending more money on the four vessels, which have been plagued with problems since Canada bought them used from Britain in 1998.
While the Chretien government said at the time that it was getting a bargain by paying ... Comment?
http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/06/sub...
Related Topix: North America, World News, Quebec, Canada, Chicoutimi, QC, Canada, Newfoundland, Corner Brook, NL
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|15 hr
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|15 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|amen I say to you
|62,370
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC