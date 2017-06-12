LETTER: Newfoundland town not so remote, says North Sydney woman
After reading " 'Come From Away' wins Tony for best director" in the Cape Breton Post on June 12 I felt compelled to reply. The article comes from the Canadian Press and includes a placeline of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|1 hr
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|1 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|1 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|amen I say to you
|62,370
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC