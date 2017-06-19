Lab West locals being sentenced next ...

Lab West locals being sentenced next week for role in drug trafficking sting

A photo of cocaine seized in Operation Turbulence, a joint RCMP/RNC Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit drug investigation. Four of the eight people arrested in Operation Turbulence in 2015 are scheduled to be sentenced in Happy Valley-Goose Bay court on June 29. Gary Mulrooney, 50, of Labrador City, has already been sentenced for his role in the drug trafficking operation and got seven years.

