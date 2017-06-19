Lab West locals being sentenced next week for role in drug trafficking sting
A photo of cocaine seized in Operation Turbulence, a joint RCMP/RNC Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit drug investigation. Four of the eight people arrested in Operation Turbulence in 2015 are scheduled to be sentenced in Happy Valley-Goose Bay court on June 29. Gary Mulrooney, 50, of Labrador City, has already been sentenced for his role in the drug trafficking operation and got seven years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Curious
|62,379
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May '17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC