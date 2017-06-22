Jagmeet Singh takes stance against Ki...

Jagmeet Singh takes stance against Kinder Morgan pipeline, unveils climate plan

Read more: Telegram

NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh is releasing a four-page climate change plan that includes taking a stand against the Kinder Morgan and Energy East pipelines. Singh came under fire from other leadership contenders during a debate last Sunday in St. John's, N.L., when he did not definitively spell out a position on Kinder Morgan, noting he wanted to consult party members in B.C. and Alberta.

Newfoundland

