'It couldn't be a better day': Whales...

'It couldn't be a better day': Whales, icebergs delight tourists who brave the N.L. cold

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Wendy Hill, a tourist from Ontario, captures a shot of a seabird perched on an iceberg south of St. John's. Passengers on a whale-watching tour out of Bay Bulls, Newfoundland, are getting twice the value for their money - a show of whales and icebergs all at the same time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 12 hr Vic 62,372
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May '17 LMLS 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC