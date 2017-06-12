Inmate facing attempted murder charge following assault at HMP
At inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's has been charged with attempted murder, though police have not confirmed whether the charges are connected to an attack on accused murderer Trent Butt. Police in St. John's have laid an attempted murder charge against an inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary following an assault at the prison on June 8. The RNC have not confirmed whether Butt was the target, but did say the attack occurred during recreation time, which is consistent to what sources have told CBC News.
