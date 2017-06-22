How high-tech gear will help Corner Brook firefighters find people in heavy smoke
Corner Brook deputy fire Chief Craig Harnum wears one of the new hands-free thermal vision cameras. When Corner Brook firefighters face smoke and flames to rescue people or pets from now on, they'll do just that - face the dangers, with new gear that's literally right before their eyes.
