'Hits close to home': Neighbours rally for Hibb's Cove family after fire
Rev. Bill Strong is organizing a fundraiser for a family who lived in a now-ruined house in Hibbs Cove, near Port de Grave. The St. Luke's Anglican Church in Port de Grave is hosting a fundraiser for a family of four who lost their home in a fire in Hibb's Cove on Tuesday.
