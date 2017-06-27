Helping hands reach out to residents displaced by Froude Avenue fire
Three days after a devastating fire ripped through a Froude Avenue housing complex, donations have reached a critical mass at the local community centre. Teenage camp counsellors are getting some unexpected training this week, as their community centre was turned into a collection station for those left homeless by this week's devastating fire on Froude Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|45 min
|Anon
|62,386
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC