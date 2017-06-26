Grenfell clothing exchange exhibit to...

Grenfell clothing exchange exhibit to tour Newfoundland and Labrador

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Nor'Wester

The 125th anniversary of Sir Wilfred Grenfell's arrival in Newfoundland is being marked this summer and fall with a touring exhibition on his unique clothing exchange system. Memorial University is sponsoring a public exhibition, which will looks at the system Grenfell started in northern Newfoundland and coastal Labrador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 hr Zed 62,383
News Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate... Jun 23 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC