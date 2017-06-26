Grenfell clothing exchange exhibit to tour Newfoundland and Labrador
The 125th anniversary of Sir Wilfred Grenfell's arrival in Newfoundland is being marked this summer and fall with a touring exhibition on his unique clothing exchange system. Memorial University is sponsoring a public exhibition, which will looks at the system Grenfell started in northern Newfoundland and coastal Labrador.
