Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP looking for witnesses to Peterview accident
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are investigating an accident involving a dirt bike near Sampson's Gas Bar in Peterview on June 21. Two vehicles were observed driving behind a school bus through the town and the occupants may have saw what happened or have information on the incident. The RCMP has released two photos of the vehicles and are hoping the public can help identify the drivers/occupants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|anon
|62,380
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC