Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP looking for witnesses to Peterview accident

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are investigating an accident involving a dirt bike near Sampson's Gas Bar in Peterview on June 21. Two vehicles were observed driving behind a school bus through the town and the occupants may have saw what happened or have information on the incident. The RCMP has released two photos of the vehicles and are hoping the public can help identify the drivers/occupants.

