Gas down again in Newfoundland and Labrador
Gas is down nearly four cents and all other fuels are also cheaper this morning as the Public Utilities Board set its weekly maximum prices, except where adjustments have been suspended for the winter months. ST. LAWRENCE, NL - Michelle Slaney of St. Lawrence, the cousin of Cortney Lake - a 24-year-old female from St. John's who remains missing as of the time of this posting - said her cousin's disappearance has shocked the community.
