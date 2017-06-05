Gander residents gather to watch Tony Awards, cheer on 'Come From Away'

The unassuming Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8 in Gander, N.L., an aging one-storey building with pale yellow siding on the edge of town, will host a sold-out Tony Awards viewing party Sunday night. The come-as-you-are event, with chips, cheesies and a casual dress code, isn't your typical star-studded, red-carpet bash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.