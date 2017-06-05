Gander residents gather to watch Tony Awards, cheer on 'Come From Away'
The unassuming Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8 in Gander, N.L., an aging one-storey building with pale yellow siding on the edge of town, will host a sold-out Tony Awards viewing party Sunday night. The come-as-you-are event, with chips, cheesies and a casual dress code, isn't your typical star-studded, red-carpet bash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Just Saying
|62,369
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC