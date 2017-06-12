Funds announced to build child care centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Construction of a new 58-space child care centre for toddler and preschool children in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will start later this year. Premier Dwight Ball announced the Early Childhood Development Association has been approved for $441,062 in developmental funding of through the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's child care capacity initiative on Tuesday.
