Funds announced to build child care centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Construction of a new 58-space child care centre for toddler and preschool children in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will start later this year. Premier Dwight Ball announced the Early Childhood Development Association has been approved for $441,062 in developmental funding of through the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's child care capacity initiative on Tuesday.

