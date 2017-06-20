Fuel prices take another dive in Newfoundland and Labrador
Gas is down 2.2 cents per litre this morning , as the Public Utilities Board set maximum prices in all areas of the province, except where maximum price adjustments have been suspended for the winter months. GARNISH, NL- Preston Grandy, a fisherman from Garnish, is facing a big repair bill after his longliner sank less then a quarter mile from the community on June 5. LA SCIE, NL - Baie Verte crab fisher Lawson Sacrey says he felt helpless as he watched five men abandon their sinking boat.
