Frost damage alert issued for much of Newfoundland
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for patchy frost overnight tonight, especially in sheltered low-lying inland areas.Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.
