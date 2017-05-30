From INXS frontman to Elvis Tribute artist, JD Fortune bringing new show to St. John's
JD Fortune, once the lead singer of INXS, is now an Elvis tribute artist. He's premiering his new show, "One Night With You," at the Majestic Theatre in St. John's June 23. ST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|MMC716
|62,360
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC