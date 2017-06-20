From Gander to Broadway: The journey of Canadian hit musical 'Come From Away'
Sheridan College students Meghan Caine, Eudes Laroche-Francoeur, Jacob Sheffield, Jonathan Corkal Sheridan's Colleges associate dean of visual and performing arts Michael Rubinoff and Amanda Silcoff rehearse at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Rubinoff launched Sheridan's Canadian Music Theatre Project which was where the Canadian Tony-nominated musical "Come From From Away" was incubated and developed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CTK
|62,364
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC