From Gander to Broadway: The journey ...

From Gander to Broadway: The journey of Canadian hit musical 'Come From Away'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Sheridan College students Meghan Caine, Eudes Laroche-Francoeur, Jacob Sheffield, Jonathan Corkal Sheridan's Colleges associate dean of visual and performing arts Michael Rubinoff and Amanda Silcoff rehearse at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Rubinoff launched Sheridan's Canadian Music Theatre Project which was where the Canadian Tony-nominated musical "Come From From Away" was incubated and developed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Tue CTK 62,364
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,580 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC