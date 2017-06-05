Former Carbonear Mary Brown's franchisee starts over
Ed Whelan has been in the restaurant business for over 50 years, 44 of those being with Mary Brown's. However, in mid-January of 2017, Mary Brown's declined to renew his franchise agreement, leaving Whelan with an empty building.
