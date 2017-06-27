Fire destroys N.L. apartment complex,...

Fire destroys N.L. apartment complex, leaves dozens homeless in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - At least 35 people have been left homeless after a massive fire destroyed multi-unit apartment buildings in St. John's, N.L. Firefighters were called to the fire on Froude Avenue at around 6 p.m. Monday, finding it was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived. St. John's regional fire department Chief Rick Mackey says fire was billowing from the second storey windows, but they managed to evacuate everyone from the 12 apartments.

