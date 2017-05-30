Findings of criminal investigation of...

Findings of criminal investigation of RNC top brass to be released

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Findings of an independent investigation into allegations that top officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary engaged in criminal behaviour will be released today. Ronald MacDonald and the Serious Incident Response Team, a civilian-led agency from Nova Scotia that investigates serious incidents involving police forces, were called in to investigate the RNC in November 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 14 hr Truth 62,343
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,436,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC