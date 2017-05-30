Findings of criminal investigation of RNC top brass to be released
Findings of an independent investigation into allegations that top officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary engaged in criminal behaviour will be released today. Ronald MacDonald and the Serious Incident Response Team, a civilian-led agency from Nova Scotia that investigates serious incidents involving police forces, were called in to investigate the RNC in November 2015.
