Family home in Hibbs Cove gutted by fire
The family of four who lived in the home are staying with relatives for the time being. Firefighters from Bay Roberts and Bay de Grave were called to Hibbs Cove around 11 a.m., with multiple trucks responding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|CTK
|62,364
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC