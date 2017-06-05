Family home in Hibbs Cove gutted by fire

Family home in Hibbs Cove gutted by fire

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: CBC News

The family of four who lived in the home are staying with relatives for the time being. Firefighters from Bay Roberts and Bay de Grave were called to Hibbs Cove around 11 a.m., with multiple trucks responding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr CTK 62,364
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,699 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC