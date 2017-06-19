Exclusive: The Wiggles dedicate video...

Exclusive: The Wiggles dedicate video to Newfoundland fishermen

16 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

Anthony Field, Lachy Gillespie, Emma Watkins and Simon Pryce, with cohort Paul Paddick as pirate Captain Feathersword - filmed a video for their version of "Squid Jiggin' Ground" in Quidi Vidi while on tour in St. John's last October. The Wiggles released a recording of the 1928 Art Scammell tune on their "Let's Eat!" album in 2010, and have performed snippets of the song on stage at Mile One Centre both times they've visited.

Newfoundland

