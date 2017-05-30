Ex-St. John's Mayor Andy Wells is picking fights
He only has an audience of about 250 Twitter followers, but for anybody paying attention, former Mayor Andy Wells is on a one-man crusade against the system. Since late April, Wells has been posting regularly about the ills of municipal government as he sees them - bloated salaries, improper subsidies, even what kind of bags should be used for leaf collection in the fall.
